Selling cannabis has been legal in California since 2018. A German makes big business out of it: He has cannabis worth half a million euros in stock.

San Francisco (USA) – Since 2018 it has been legal to buy cannabis in California. Adults can buy up to 28 grams of flower or up to 8 grams of concentrate in the store. As Deutschlandfunk Nova writes, consumers only have to be careful not to take their purchase across national borders.

In Germany, too, the sale of cannabis may be legalized if the traffic light coalition plans to do so. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is now in favor of legalization, partly because it would reduce contamination by pollutants and pesticides.

San Francisco’s leading cannabis seller hails from Dusseldorf

In San Francisco, C’s company claims to be a leading supplier of cannabis products, some of which he has patented. The owner, who comes from Düsseldorf, has been living in California since 1997.

He started consuming cannabis at a young age – which helped him with insomnia at the time. He started growing it while he was studying. He now has 12 employees and sells 30,000 joints a month alongside health products, cannabis confectionery and more.

Ali’s wife suffers from epilepsy – made easier by cannabis

Ali’s wife Nadine, whom the businessman calls “Dini”, suffers from epilepsy. “First and foremost, cannabis helps me with the epileptic seizures so that they become significantly fewer and weaker,” says Nadine im RTL-Interview. Her two vaporizers are almost vital to her survival. He says opposite about the core business of his business RTL: “Dini was definitely the motivation for me, especially when it comes to patenting.”

Ali developed a special joint especially for his wife, which should not only help her, but also other epileptics. “It took me a couple of years to figure out which product worked for me,” says Nadine. She is grateful for her husband’s support – thanks to which the seizures have steadily decreased. (cat)