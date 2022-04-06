An additional 42 genes linked to the development of Alzheimer’s disease were discovered in the largest genetic risk study for Alzheimer’s disease to date.

“This is a landmark study in the field of Alzheimer’s research and is the culmination of 30 years of work,” study co-author Julie Williams, director of the UK Dementia Research Institute at Cardiff University, said in a statement.

“Lifestyle factors such as smoking, exercise and diet influence our development of Alzheimer’s disease, and taking action to address these now is a positive way to reduce risk,” he added.

Alzheimer’s Advancement May Be Related to Daytime Sleep, Study Says

“However, 60-80% of the risk of disease is based on our genetics and so we must continue to look for biological causes and develop much-needed treatments for millions of affected people worldwide.”

The previously unknown genes point to additional pathways for disease progression beyond the well-known APOE e4 gene or the development of beta-amyloid and tau, two landmark proteins that accumulate in the brain with devastating results as Alzheimer’s disease progresses.

“Creating an extensive list of Alzheimer’s risk genes is like putting the pieces of a puzzle together, and while this work does not give us a complete picture, it does provide a valuable framework for future developments,” said Susan Kohlhaas, director at Alzheimer’s Research UK, which was not involved in the research.

Several of the newly discovered genes focus on very detailed reactions between proteins in the body that govern how inflammation and the immune system can damage brain cells, the study found.

“The new risk variants identified in the current study are significantly associated with progression” to Alzheimer’s disease, says the study, published Monday in the journal Nature Genetics.

The discovery will provide scientists with new potential targets for treatments, drugs and lifestyle changes that could reduce the risk of the deadly brain disease, experts say.

“The future of Alzheimer’s disease is precision medicine and prevention,” said Dr. Richard Isaacson, director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic at the Brain Health Center at Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt School of Medicine.

“This paper gives us a lot more tools in our toolbox to eventually more accurately attack Alzheimer’s disease,” said Isaacson, who was not involved in the study.

New disease pathways

The global study analyzed the genomes of 111,326 people with a clinical diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and compared those with genes from 677,663 cognitively healthy people. Genomes were provided by clinics in more than 15 members of the European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Iceland, Nigeria, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The study identified 75 genes that are linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s, 33 of which were already known. It also confirmed years of research into the roles of amyloid beta and tau.

Of the 42 new genes found linked to Alzheimer’s disease, many clustered in several suspected but unconfirmed pathways for the disease’s development. One such pathway is the body’s immune system, designed to protect us from invading germs.

Several genes have been linked to an immune regulator called LUBAC, which the body needs to turn genes on and prevent cell death. The study also found that microglia, immune cells in the brain that are tasked with “taking out the trash” – cleaning up damaged neurons – play a key role in people with diagnosed Alzheimer’s disease.

Some of the newly discovered genes could make microglia less efficient, “which could accelerate the disease,” Williams said.

Another important pathway, according to the study, involves genes associated with inflammation. The body uses inflammation as a defense mechanism to kill pathogens, but it also plays a role in removing damaged cells.

One protein that stood out in the study was tumor necrosis factor alpha, which is made by the immune system to regulate inflammation. The study found a set of genes associated with TNF, as it is called. While the chemical’s true role is to rally the body’s defenses for a fight, it is also a culprit in many autoimmune diseases in which the body turns against itself, such as rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and type 1 diabetes.

Additional complicated genetic interactions were found by the study, all illustrating that “Alzheimer’s disease is a multifactorial disease, made up of different pathologies, and each person has their own path,” Isaacson said.

“Doctors always say, ‘once you’ve seen a person with Alzheimer’s, you’ve seen a person with Alzheimer’s.’ The disease presents itself differently and progresses differently in different people,” he said.

A common cause?

Another key insight from the study was that brain disorders such as Parkinson’s, frontotemporal dementia, Lewy body disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis may have the same underlying genetic basis: “Taken as a whole, these data may emphasize a continuing potential across neurodegenerative diseases,” , said the study.

“The scientific and medical community sees neurodegenerative disease processes as very different and distinct, and that’s how we’ve studied them for a long time,” said Dr. Kellyann Niotis, a neurologist specializing in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s prevention at Weill Cornell Medicine. and NewYork-Presbyterian.

“This emphasizes that there may be a larger continuum between these disease processes than we really understood before,” said Niotis, who was not involved in the study.

“Young people can have similar underlying genetic risks, and they can lead to Parkinson’s in one person and Alzheimer’s in another,” she said. “Actually, it’s less relevant. What matters is understanding that this is what is going wrong in your body, so let’s start early and steer that way.”

In generating this more complete picture of genetic risk – which needs to be detailed and defined in future studies – the study authors also developed “a new scoring system to predict the risk of Alzheimer’s disease”, Tara Spires-Jones, deputy director from the Center for Discovery Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, in a statement.

“This tool will be useful for researchers, but it probably won’t be used anytime soon for people who are not participating in clinical trials,” said Spires-Jones, who was not involved in the study.

Clinical researchers like Isaacson and Niotis know that a tool like this is exactly what patients who are concerned about their brain health want.

“People want to know, ‘What are my chances?’ and then ‘what can I do about it?’ “, said Isaac. “Not today, but in the near future, we will be able to calculate a person’s likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s or another brain disorder in a more accurate way, and this will help with medical accuracy and lifestyle management.”

