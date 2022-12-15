PvdA and GroenLinks will vote for the new pension system next week. However, the government parties must first agree to a number of additional requirements. That seems to be happening, so that the Future Pensions Act can count on a larger majority in the House of Representatives.

In recent months, the House has debated extensively about the new pension law. This should ensure that pensions can be increased more quickly. The downside is that pensions can also be reduced more quickly in bad times.

The PvdA has been working closely with GroenLinks in recent months. MPs Henk Nijboer (PvdA) and Senna Maatoug (GroenLinks) initially thought the bill was not good enough and came up with additional conditions. For example, the two parties demanded that the number of working people who are not currently accruing a pension be halved. There are now 900,000. They also want young people to build up a pension from the age of eighteen.

Minister Carola Schouten (Pensions) said earlier that she is looking favorably at the proposals. That step was welcomed by PvdA and GroenLinks, but the two parties did not want to say for a long time whether they would actually vote for the new pension law.

Improvement

However, that happened on Thursday. PvdA Member of Parliament Henk Nijboer said that he considers the new pension system an ‘improvement’ compared to the current one. As a result, his group will vote in favor next Thursday, provided that the additional proposals he has made with GroenLinks are adopted by the House. Maatoug said that her group has long doubted, but that she gives the law “the benefit of the doubt.”

The cabinet desperately needs the support of the two left-wing parties, because the pension law must also be passed by the Senate next spring. Proponents VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie together do not have a majority there. The senators of PvdA and GroenLinks can make the difference there.



You should be ashamed if you vote for this pension cut and have not arranged anything for people with a heavy profession Henk Nijboer, Labor Party

In the final debate on the pension law, Nijboer received fierce criticism from PVV, SP and MP Pieter Omtzigt. They strongly object to the new system and will vote against it next week. According to SP Member of Parliament Bart van Kent, the PvdA has failed to arrange that people with a heavy profession can retire earlier.

Nijboer calls on the cabinet to come up with a regulation before 2025 by motion, but according to Van Kent, that proposal is not strong enough: “You should be ashamed if you vote for this pension cut and have not arranged anything for this group,” he snapped Nijboer. please. He, in turn, responded that he would urge the minister to ensure that the regulation for demanding professions is still in place.

