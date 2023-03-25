SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The increase in the blend of biodiesel in diesel from 10% to 12% as of April should limit the amount of Brazilian soy oil available for export, as well as reduce the supply for grain exports, evaluated an analyst at Consultoria Agro do Itaú BBA.

According to Francisco Queiroz, who prepared the bank’s report on the subject, assuming assumptions of an additional consumption of 800 thousand tons of soy oil just to comply with the B12 mandate until the end of the year, the local demand would be around 8, 2 million tons.

Considering exports of 2.3 million tons of soybean oil, according to the projection of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) cited by the specialist, the “total demand” for oil would be 10.5 million tons, against a projected production of 10.2 million tons.

“Alone then, we would already owe 300,000 tons, which would have to be exported. Therefore, our theoretical export capacity, in order not to change the stock/use ratio, is 2.0 million tons,” said Queiroz, when asked by Reuters.

The analysis considers a 72% share of soybean oil in biodiesel production, with B12 starting in April.

According to him, without the increased mixture, it would be possible to export around 2.3 million tons of oil, “keeping the stock/consumption ratio at the same levels”.

The Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries (Abiove) this week raised its forecast for soybean oil exports to 2.15 million tons.

Even so, oil exports would be lower than seen last year (2.6 million tonnes), when they were boosted by purchases from India, amid concerns about the supply of competing oils from Indonesia and Ukraine, palm and sunflower. , respectively.

According to Abiove, there is an important demand for Brazilian soybean oil, in the midst of a crop failure in Argentina, which should mainly boost shipments of soybean meal from Brazil.

“The big crop failure in Argentina, the largest global exporter of soybean meal and oil, should open a window of opportunity for exports of these products by Brazil”, pointed out the analyst.

GRAINS

In a report, the analyst also pointed out that the additional need for soy oil for biodiesel production will possibly remove around 4 million tons of grain from exports, as this volume will be directed to processing, to meet the larger biofuel mix. .

With a record harvest, however, final soybean stocks should be looser this year, allowing shipments of more than 90 million tons of the grain.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)