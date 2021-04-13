Enhance the green views with large windows and an architecture of simple lines is the key to this 265 m2 house, located in a country by Canning. At the same time, a communication was generated between the interior and exterior spaces.

The work belongs to also study Architecture, led by architect Leandro A. Gallo, who worked together with the architects María Florencia Speroni and Máximo Bertoia.

Exposed concrete is the key material of the house in the Canning country Photo: Courtesy Gonzalo Viramonte.

The owners of a land of 675 square meters , a couple with three children, asked the architects for a typical general program of a house, but emphasized that in the quiet part of the building had a semi-covered space with quinchor for family and social gatherings.

“We work with the objective of do not add external elements, as it could be a pergola “, explains the architect Gallo and adds that” to achieve it, we rotate the volume of the upper floor to build a terrace, that on the ground floor gives rise to a gallery, which is supported by a V-shaped iron column ”.

The front of the house of Furthermore Arquitectura has a textured waterproof plastic coating and stone Photo: Gentileza Gonzalo Viramonte.

Social and private areas.



Regarding the distribution, the ground floor concentrates the social areas. To obtain a free and integrated program, the toilet, the staircase and the laundry room are located to the south.

Meanwhile, the living room and kitchen, integrated, face the gallery and are to the north. “From the kitchen you can see 90% of the park, which allows the couple to observe all the movements of their children.”

In the ground floor there is an undefined space, with separate entrance, which works as owner’s office.

The playroom, on the top floor of the house in the Canning gated community, with a balcony Photo: Courtesy Gonzalo Viramonte.

The upper floor gathers the rest area, made up of three bedrooms. The suite has a balcony towards the back. The other two bedrooms, which share a bathroom, face the front.

The proposal for the upper floor is completed with a private or family living room. This space is It continues with a terrace generating an interconnection with the outside.

In the materiality, the main idea was to have a simple reading of the architecture, where reinforced concrete.

“The lines of the slab make up a fundamental element in the aesthetics of the house”, defines Gallo and maintains that “we wanted to show the technical effect, not hide it, that’s why we decided to place the floor-to-ceiling openings that enhance the entry of natural light ”.

The ground floor creates a gallery, supported by a V-shaped iron column Photo: Courtesy Gonzalo Viramonte.

Outside, coatings gain prominence to play with the full and empty of the slab. On the upper floor, textured plastic and petiribí wood cladding were used.

In the low level they joined stone cladding, requested by the owners.

Also Study Architecture

In 2007, a group of design colleagues, in the FADU workshops, began to develop the idea of ​​the study “Also architecture.” The spirit of “also” always was and is that of a work group. Currently, they integrate it four members: architects Leandro A. Gallo, María Florencia Speroni and Máximo Bertoia and Emiliano Granzella.

“We are interested in constant learning and the search for both theoretical and practical solutions. We are mobilized by typological search and reformulation as well as research and material proposal in the resolution of architectural projects “, say the architects.

