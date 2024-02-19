Vedomosti: UAE banks have limited settlements with Moscow and closed the accounts of Russians

Large banks of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), amid the risk of secondary sanctions, began to limit work with clients from Russia, report “Vedomosti”.

It is noted that financial institutions have stopped settlements with Moscow, prohibiting Russians from accepting and sending payments. Companies owned by Russian citizens are also subject to restrictions.

Businessmen clarified that problems with banks in the UAE appeared much earlier than US President Joe Biden signed a decree on secondary sanctions at the end of last year. According to them, today Russian companies have practically no opportunity to open an account.

Previously known for his anti-Russian position, American Senator Lindsey Graham again proposed adding Russia to the US list of countries that sponsor terrorism. According to the politician, this will allow Washington to impose more sanctions against Moscow.