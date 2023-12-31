Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Venice is one of the most popular cities in Italy. The city wants to restrict mass tourism with a new regulation.

Venice – Anyone planning a group trip to Venice in the summer must observe a new rule. In the future, the city will ban tourist groups of more than 25 people accompanied by tour guides. Venice has been declaring war on mass tourism for a long time. The measures adopted will come into force on June 1, 2024 and are intended to protect the city. The regulations were also tightened for New Year's Eve.

Venice: Large tourist groups will be banned from 2024

The local council passed the new ordinance on Saturday (December 30th) at its last meeting this year. Venice wants to limit mass tourism and its negative effects on the northern Italian lagoon city. The resolutions also stipulate a ban on loudspeakers during guided tours in order to protect people in the city center and on the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello from noise and nuisance.

Tourists cross a bridge in Venice. Tourist groups of more than 25 people accompanied by guides will be banned from 2024. © Filippo Carlot/IMAGO

Venice, which is one of the most famous travel destinations in the world, has been struggling with mass tourism for quite some time. The old town with the famous St. Mark's Square, the Rialto Bridge and the many canals does not even have more than 50,000 permanent residents. During the high season, on some days there are more than twice as many tourists. Full streets and crowds of people characterize the image of Venice. Back in September, the city decided to introduce an entry fee of five euros for day visitors. This must Tourists will pay from April 2024.

Venice: Tourist groups restricted – strict rules for New Year's Eve

The restriction of travel groups to a maximum of 25 people and the ban on loudspeakers contribute to sustainable tourism, said Venice City Councilor for Security, Elisabetta Pesce, according to the announcement. The aim is to create a better balance between the people who actually live in the city and those who just visit as tourists. In the future, groups will no longer be allowed to stop in narrow streets or on bridges.

On Saturday, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro also signed an ordinance intended to protect the city on New Year's Eve. Shops, bars and stands are not allowed to sell or serve drinks in glass bottles, sealed cans and plastic bottles from December 31st to January 1st, 2024, 6 a.m default citing the APA news agency reported. Drinks of any kind are not permitted on the streets. Failure to do so could result in a fine of between 25 and 500 euros. (dpa/vk)