Amazon wants to take the first steps to launch its own primary healthcare system in the United States. It may sound bombastic, but that’s what Amazon Care is all about, until now available only to Seattle-based company employees. It consists of two components: the first step is virtual assistance, carried out through its applications by doctors and nurses, and the second is home visits by health workers to carry out tests or explorations if necessary.

Amazon’s ambitious bet is not the only recent move by a great technology in the health field. This sector, with millionaire figures and traditionally banned from companies outside the business, is an old object of desire of the big tech. The so-called GAFAM (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsft) have research programs or products already on the market directly related to health. Their common link: using artificial intelligence to transform the industry.

Microsoft announced on Monday the acquisition of Nuance, the most respected artificial intelligence and speech recognition company in medical environments, for $ 19.7 billion, making it its second most expensive acquisition (it is surpassed by LinkedIn, for which it disbursed 26,200 million in 2016). Nuance technology allows, for example, that physicians who are operating or examining a patient can dictate their reports, without using their hands, and that these are perfectly transcribed and digitized. It also makes it possible for the conversations between the doctor and the patient to be automatically reflected in the patient’s history, which is updated without the need for paperwork.

The operation is interpreted as a clear sign that health is one of the priorities of the company founded by Bill Gates. And that its commitment to artificial intelligence as the company’s cornerstone technology is serious.

Amazon wants to be your doctor

The benefits that Amazon Care announces are going to be talked about. This telemedicine service, which has a team of doctors (it has not been revealed how many) registered in the 50 states of the country to be able to sign prescriptions for any territory, operates 24 hours a day. The company is committed to responding to “incidents” opened by users in less than 60 seconds, either via chat or videoconference. The delivery of the medicines prescribed by the doctor is also foreseen in a few hours.

The company chaired by Jeff Bezos announced a few weeks ago that Amazon Care will be available this summer for US companies. It will be offered to corporations and not to individuals due to the peculiarities of the health model of the North American country, in which the public sector only takes care of the health of citizens under 14 years of age and over 65 (it is assumed that the population in between is covered by employers).

Amazon does not want to comment on whether, after offering the service in the US, it will do so in the rest of the world. Analysts take it for granted. Industry sources point out that this could happen within a few years, when the product is well proven in the US market. It has happened before with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing service that was originally designed to support Amazon systems around the world and that, after verifying that it worked well, it was decided to commercialize. Today, AWS has a market share of over 40% in the cloud.

“The coverage model proposed by Amazon is the model of the future,” says Frederic Llordachs, co-founder of Doctoralia, a physician recommendation portal, “the Physician Booking”, as defined by him. “It is the best in terms of cost-effectiveness: triage is done virtually, either with artificial intelligence or with connected toilets. It is more efficient to have a group of doctors in a kind of virtual center than to send them to the place. It provides greater capillarity to the service ”, he adds.

Telemedicine services such as Amazon Care, Llordachs believes, would be a good solution to respond to the so-called emptied Spain. “You do not need a medical center every 10 km if you can at least give a first answer electronically and assess whether you have to send a doctor,” he adds.

The current pandemic context, with the saturation of primary care centers and hospitals and the improvised telephone medical assistance, may also be a good time for the growth of telemedicine. In the United States, services of this type proliferate, precisely to provide coverage in the vast rural areas of the country. In the UK, Babylon Health has been using artificial intelligence for two years to conduct a first triage and direct its medical resources. The Spanish company Mediktor, which in the absence of national demand works mainly abroad, has developed a successful medical assistant based on artificial intelligence for triage and pre-diagnosis that, according to the company itself, has a 91% accuracy in detection of the ailments of the users.

“The future was already here. What Amazon has done is collect individual ideas that already worked, package them well and offer them to their large customer base, ”says Llordachs. Movistar Salud offers, in fact, a telemedicine service aimed at individuals in which users can have a virtual consultation with doctors. Within the first month of starting operations, they already had 25,000 subscribers.

What would be more complicated Amazon Care if it decided to land here is to sell drugs. Spain and Italy are the only two countries in the European Union in which it is compulsory for a pharmacist with a first and last name to be the licensee of a pharmacy, which in turn is the only establishment authorized to sell medicines. Only some drugs that do not need a prescription escape this requirement: since 2013, paracetamol, acetylsalicylic acid (Aspirin) or metamizole (Nolotil) can be marketed on authorized pages.

But the mentality of the youngest, more than accustomed to having the products arrive at home, roams in the opposite direction. 35% of Spaniards would choose Amazon as a channel for buying drugs without a prescription if it were allowed to sell them online, according to a study published this year by Elogia Pharma.

Microsoft and hospital technology

Although it may seem like a simple task, the so-called voice recognition (the correct interpretation by a human speech machine) has been causing scientists for decades. Capturing nuances such as intonation or tone, not to mention irony, are major challenges for the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Voice recognition is one of the star applications of the call machine learning, or machine learning, which in turn is the discipline of AI in which there is the most hope.

Microsoft’s outlay for Nuance, $ 19.7 billion, shows the seriousness of the commitment to this discipline. “Artificial intelligence is our technological priority, and health is its most urgent application. Together, with our ecosystem in the cloud, we will put advanced artificial intelligence solutions in the hands of professionals, ”said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a statement when the operation was announced. Some analysts also interpret the acquisition of Nuance as a formula to improve Cortana, the voice assistant with which Microsoft intended to outshine Alexa or Siri.

The millionaire purchase of Nuance is not the only move of the company in the field of health. Microsoft, whose subsidiary Azure is the world’s second largest provider of cloud computing, announced late last year the launch of an environment cloud specific to accommodate “health sector data processing and analysis tools”.

Google and Apple on the hunt for medical data

Google and Apple, for their part, do not hide their interest in collecting and organizing users’ medical data. The matrix of the most used search engine in the world has a division, Google Health, focused on getting “medical teams to make better decisions” with the help of artificial intelligence.

Last week it emerged that the company has started a program again to explore how to treat users’ medical data. “Google is carrying out a program of feedback in the United States to test functionalities that give the user the possibility of obtaining health information from the patient portals of their health providers, organizing it, searching for it and sharing it with trusted people, ”says a company spokesperson. The acquisition of Fitbit, the American manufacturer of smart watches, by Google a little over a year ago is further proof of how strong the commitment to this industry is.

Apple, for its part, has several apps that process the data collected by the iPhone and Apple Watch related to the health of users. It also offers healthcare professionals specific applications to manage their work.

