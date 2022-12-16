Complaining about a lack of staff is now as common as grumbling about the bad weather. A natural phenomenon for which there seems to be no solution. As in other European countries, the shortage on the labor market in the Netherlands is unprecedented. There were 121 vacancies for every 100 unemployed in the third quarter, although this was less than the 143 vacancies in the previous quarter. Everywhere employers are struggling with scheduling problems, lost turnover and overworked employees.

But while in countries such as Germany and France, the complaints of entrepreneurs have led politicians to greatly relax the rules for labor migration, the enthusiasm among Dutch politicians – from left to right – for such a step is hard to find, it turned out. last year during all debates on the labor market.

Not even in the cabinet. “We want to have a grip on migration and therefore also a grip on labor migration,” Minister Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs and Employment, CDA) said in the House of Representatives last month.

It is not the fault of chairman Ingrid Thijssen of employers’ organization VNO-NCW. Wherever possible, she calls for the Dutch economy to come to a standstill without additional deployment of skilled workers from outside the European Union. Technicians are especially needed for all projects that have to be done in the context of the energy transition and the housing construction objectives. The Netherlands has always had too few of these, but that is now taking its toll, with approximately 60,000 unfilled vacancies. Following Germany’s example, VNO-NCW advocates a targeted ‘skilled workers scheme’ that, according to the employers’ umbrella, would allow companies to structurally fill around 10,000 vacancies per year.

established phenomenon

The employer lobby has so far had little success. Companies must become more creative in finding solutions for their staff shortages, that is the tenor of almost all political parties in The Hague. Entice your employees to work more hours, provide technical solutions that can take over tasks from people, reduce administrative tasks and give older job seekers the opportunity to get started. And also: ensure that status holders, migrants who are already in the Netherlands at the moment, are better deployed. Of the people who arrived in the Netherlands since 2014 and then received a residence permit, only 42 percent have a job after five years, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The government also has a role to play in this: now refugees are not allowed to work for the first six months after arriving in the Netherlands. After that, as long as they do not have a residence permit, they may do so for a maximum of 24 weeks per year. And the government is also important when it comes to calling for employees to work more hours. Particularly for lower income groups, extra work is often not attractive because they then pay more taxes and lose benefits.

Labor migration is now an established phenomenon within the European Union. In recent decades, especially from countries such as Poland, many employees have also started working in the Netherlands for shorter or longer periods. At the moment there are about 500,000 migrant workers here. Without this influx, the construction sector, greenhouse cultivation or the meat processing industry would not be able to function. However, a recent idea by the European Commission to allow more labor migration from countries such as Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt – with the idea that this could reduce the staff shortage in many member states and tackle the problem of illegal immigration – fell in The Hague completely wrong.

Tighter control

Dutch politicians have bad memories of earlier actions by employers to attract workers across the border on a large scale. This applies to the massive recruitment of workers from Turkey and Morocco in the 1960s and 1970s, but also to the way in which people from Eastern and Central Europe have been put to work in recent decades, often through the mediation of sometimes downright dishonest employment agencies. “I share your concerns about labor migration, about working conditions, about the way in which we have ended up in a model in which the benefits are for the entrepreneur, and the burdens for the migrant worker and society,” said Minister Van Gennip during the budget debate of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment at the end of November.

Migrant workers now often live in degrading conditions, as research by Emile Roemer, commissioned by the government, showed two years ago. In the report ‘No second-class citizens’, Roemer, now the King’s Commissioner in Limburg, made a number of recommendations for tackling abuses. A lot of attention has been paid to the role of rogue employment agencies, which place migrants in bad houses, make them pay heavily for this and then immediately dismiss the employee who complains and literally put them on the street. At the moment there are about 2,500 temporary employment agencies, about 15 percent of the total, that deliberately violate the law, said the head of the Labor Inspectorate, Rits de Boer, last November in NRC. From 2025 there will be a system of certification, so that it will be less easy to set up an employment agency. Controls should also become stricter.

Economic creativity

Control alone is not enough. There is also a responsibility for the hiring companies and the municipalities that would like to have the benefits of the new distribution center, but ignore the burdens that end up in the residential area of ​​another municipality. De Boer of the Labor Inspectorate, rather against NRC: “When municipalities make a decision about new businesses that want to establish themselves, they must also look at all the costs that this entails. For education, the social burden for housing. If you don’t take that into account, you’re making the wrong decision. And if you do factor it in, it will eventually come down to the fact that there may be less growth on the basis of labor migration.”

That is also the line of the cabinet. Responding to employers’ wishes to admit more labor migrants gives companies the opportunity to continue to compete on wage costs. That is not good for the employees themselves, but also not good for economic creativity in the Netherlands. “At the moment,” said Minister Van Gennip during the budget discussion, “when labor is becoming more expensive, for very justified reasons, the alternative to invest in process innovation, in automation, in a different way of working or in robotization is becoming more attractive.”