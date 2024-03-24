BOEKEL – The large stable fire in Boekel is probably set on fire. Officers arrested a suspect for this on the night from Sunday to Monday. The burning pigsty caught fire earlier in the evening on the grounds of the Coppens farm. According to the fire brigade, there were approximately 4,000 pigs in the stable. These animals have probably died. During the fire, large flames erupted from the roof of the stable and a lot of smoke was released.

