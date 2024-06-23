Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/23/2024 – 13:20

The largest solar plants in the country surpassed the 14 gigawatts (GW) mark of operational power in June, the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar) reported this week. The power equals the installed capacity of Itaipu, the second largest hydroelectric plant on the planet.

Currently, all states in the federation have large solar plants. In the division by regions, the Northeast occupies the lead, with 59.8% of installed power. Next come the Southeast, with 39.1%, and the South, with 0.5%. The North and Central-West complete the list, with 0.3% each.

According to Absolar, even with dependence on sunlight, it is fully possible to significantly increase the share of renewable sources in the Brazilian electricity matrix. The expansion, claims the entity, can ensure the reliability, security and stability of the country’s electrical system, maintaining the technical and economic balance of the contracts of all energy producers.

Variation of winds

A study carried out from 2019 to 2021 by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Energy Research Company (EPE), the National Electric System Operator (ONS) and GIZ, an international cooperation entity of the German government, found synergy between the energy matrices renewable energy in Brazil. When there are variations in winds and the Sun, hydroelectric plants guarantee the balance of the system, not fossil thermoelectric plants. Currently, the study is in the third phase.

When considering solar energy production units of all sizes, from domestic production to large plants, Brazil reached, in 2023, 15.7 gigawatts of maximum photovoltaic energy power. With 4% of the global market, the country has established itself as the third largest producer of solar energy, behind only China and the United States.

Plates for generating solar energy are increasingly used in Brazil – Photograph – Soninha Vill/GIZ

The conclusion is contained in the Global Outlook for Solar Power 2024-2028 report, prepared by the organization SolarPower Europe and published in Germany. In both the Absolar survey and the European report, the methodology considers the maximum production power, in scenarios with greater insolation, not the nominal installed power,

According to Absolar, since 2012, the sector has been responsible for R$60.7 billion in investments and generated more than 424 thousand green jobs. In the same period, the production of solar energy provided R$20 billion in revenue to public coffers.