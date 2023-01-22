with videoOn Sunday, the police and the Veteran Search Team launched a major search in Delft and the surrounding area for the missing Jim Olsthoorn. The 26-year-old man from Naaldwijk has been missing for over a week and a half since Thursday, January 12.



Thomas Bosman



22 Jan. 2023

Jim was last seen on that particular Thursday on Sint Jorisweg in Delft. The search by the police and the Veteran Search Team on Sunday morning took place in the nearby park Delftse Hout. There, they searched in several places, just like around the Dobbeplas in Nootdorp.

"We are here with about 120 people," says spokesman Ino Rutting of the Veteran Search Team. "This is the basis of our team. Line walking is what it's all about. We deploy the people so that they can cover large areas. It can be anything we encounter, even if it's just a bicycle, for example. That may give a clue. The most important thing is that you only look and don't pick up anything."

Broad stature

Last Tuesday, the police announced the missing person. It was reported that Jim is about 1.70 meters tall, has broad shoulders, a broad build and gray / blue eyes. He also has short spiky brown/black hair.

Text continues below the photo.

The search took place in Delftse Hout on Sunday morning. (Inset: photo of Jim) © District8 (Inset: police)



Rutting says the searchers are mostly defense veterans. “And we also have uniformed people from the police, fire brigade and forest rangers. In principle, the police are always there, because they decide and we operate where they think it is necessary. With the veterans you want to mean something to society and this campaign fits in perfectly with that.”

Jim was probably wearing a light green coat, blue jeans, brown leather lace-up shoes, and a checked flannel shirt. Anyone who thinks they have more information about the disappearance is urged to contact the police.





