A few hundred volunteers are expected to go to Apeldoorn on Sunday afternoon to look for the mentally disabled Samed (33). He has been missing for more than a week after he left his living group angry last weekend. ‘Samed always had his phone on and with him, since the evening of his disappearance there has been no signal at all.’

The search is taking place at the initiative of the family. Last weekend, the family received the ominous phone call that Samed is missing. The concerns were immediately great. Not just because of his mental disability. Actually even more because of his diabetes and heart disease. As a result, he cannot go long without medication.

Now that every trace of the mentally disabled Samed has been missing for more than a week, his family is starting to fear that the Apeldoorner is the victim of a crime. They see oddities surrounding the disappearance. ,,Because I am his cousin and curator, I got a call from the guidance on Friday evening at 11.42 pm", Samed's cousin Mustafa Nalbantoğlu recalls. ,,He said that Samed hadn't arrived at half past twelve. And since he only moved from an institution in Huis ter Heide to Apeldoorn four weeks earlier, they wondered how to approach him."

In the middle of the night Mustafa drove with Samed’s mother Cennet from Amersfoort to Apeldoorn. ,,We were here at a quarter to five”, Mustafa knows. “It was reported to the police at that time. However, they do not take any action in an adult person for the first 24 hours. But Samed is admittedly 33; he has the mental capacity of a five-year-old. At 12:00, two officers finally arrived. Still, they couldn’t do much for us.”

Searches

Several searches followed in recent days, without results. The family takes three scenarios into account, Mustafa says. “The first is suicide. But that is 100 percent impossible. He was too fond of himself for that.” It is more likely that he got lost. But now that he has still not been found after a week, they are increasingly taking into account the third option: that he has become the victim of someone with wrong intentions. So a crime.

Also because something strange is going on. "Samed always had his phone on and with him," says Mustafa. "In fact, because of his autism, his battery always had to be fully charged. However, on the night of his disappearance, there was no signal after 6:50 p.m.."

According to him, that’s not the only strange thing. “Based on the data, I could always see exactly where he was. In the weeks before his disappearance, he always cycled or walked fifteen to twenty kilometers. Mainly here on the property. On that Friday he had covered only 850 meters by 6.50 pm…”

Crime

Police spokesperson Sigrid Passchier also calls it ‘strange’ that his phone has not given a signal since ten to seven. ,,A crime? We don’t assume that. But we can’t rule it out either. There are no indications leading to that. We are really looking for leads.”

One thing is pretty much certain for the family. And that is that the chance that Samed is still alive is nil. “When I woke up on the third night since his disappearance, I shook my head,” says his brother Burak. “Still, you keep secretly holding out a little bit of hope. But rationally, the chances of him still being alive are very small.”

,,One in a million", adds mother Cennet. She doesn't just look exhausted. She is too. ,,Tonight I slept for the first time for three to four hours", says the Amersfoort woman. Just like at the beginning of the week, she indicates that she only wants one thing and that is that her only child is found as soon as possible. Even if it is lifeless. "Then we can give him a dignified farewell. Because nobody deserves this."

To search

Cousin Mustafa expects a few hundred people to look for Samed around noon. “Two buses will come from Amersfoort anyway and a lot of people will use their own transport.” The coaches drive from the Diyanet Mosque in Amersfoort – where the family comes from – to the parking lot at Agrifirm in Apeldoorn. There you can report to a command post. “The police and the Coordination Platform Vermissing will lead the action.”

Spokesperson Sigrid Passchier says the police are pleased with the action. In recent days, the police have mainly been busy collecting images. Among other things, by ringing the doorbell at houses in the neighborhood with a doorbell camera.