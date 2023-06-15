Two Dutch tourists have been rescued from a dangerous situation during their holiday in Albania. After the police had searched with all their might, they were eventually found and taken to a safe place.

The coast and cliffs around the popular seaside resort of Himarë in southern Albania formed the backdrop to a search for two Dutch travelers who had run into problems. They got stuck in the bay of nearby Filikuri for unknown reasons. Their safety was clearly endangered. “After we received a report, the Dhërmi police immediately started a search,” the police said in various Albanian media. The police pulled out a lot: with both men from Himarë and Dhërmi, a very intensive and accurate search was carried out.

"The police – divided into groups at sea and on land – searched for hours and finally found the tourists. They could be rescued and brought ashore with the help of a police boat," said the police. One of them was (slightly) injured. According to the police, they are now in good conditions. The two then returned to their holiday home in Himarë Albania has become increasingly popular among Dutch tourists in recent years, with the southern beach area being a particular attraction.

Whitewater river

It is the second time in a short time that the Dutch have run into problems in Albania. At the beginning of May, a 67-year-old man from Veghel died who fell from a boat on a whitewater river and disappeared. His wife also ended up in the swirling water, but survived. The man’s body was found a few days later.

The area where the Dutch man went missing in early May 2023. © ANP / Westend61

