A large-scale power outage occurred due to an explosion / fire of a transformer at the Lukoml GRES. ⚡⚡

“In Novolukoml there was an explosion at a power plant (Lukoml State District Power Plant). My father was not far away, he saw a strong explosion. The stove of fire was 40 meters. The transformer may have exploded. There is no light in the adjacent villages either.”

“The transformer exploded, there was a fire about 30 meters. 4 EMERCOM vehicles arrived.”

“I am from Novolukoml, there was some kind of howl and turned off the light for a minute, but now everything turned on, but sometimes it blinks

There is information that the power plant sat down to zero, some kind of pump exploded and it seemed like there was a fire “

“I am now in Novolukoml. Interruptions in light. But I did not hear about the explosion. At least there was no loud sound.”

BELARUS, VITEBSK REGION

PE AT POWER PLANT

EXPLOSION AT LUKOMLSK GRES IN BELARUS, FIRE STARTED