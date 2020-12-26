I.n Berlin-Kreuzberg, at least four people are believed to have been shot injured. The police announced this early Saturday morning. Numerous heavily armed officers were on duty around the scene of the crime to look for those involved in the conflict – injured as well as perpetrators. A helicopter was also requested and circled the area.

The crime scene is apparently in a gate entrance on Stresemannstrasse, as a photographer from the German press agency reported on site. The fire brigade spoke of three people who were seriously injured and brought to hospitals. Rescue workers and emergency doctors initially looked after the injured after being shot, as a fire department spokesman said. The SPD party headquarters is also very close by.

Another injured man was pulled from the nearby Landwehr Canal, he is said to have suffered an injury to his leg. According to the police, the man jumped into the water on his own. Around the Möckernbrücke subway station, which is located directly on the Landwehr Canal, the police searched the undergrowth on the bank with flashlights.

The background is currently very unclear, said the spokeswoman. Details of how many people shot could not be given yet. A homicide squad took over the investigation. According to current knowledge, there is no evidence of a political motive, the spokeswoman continued.