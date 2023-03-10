Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Split

More on the topic shortly. © —/dpa-Infographic/dpa

In Karlsruhe, the police are apparently on a large scale because of a possible hostage-taking, as a spokesman confirmed.

Karlsruhe – In Karlsruhe, the police are in a large-scale operation because of a hostage-taking. The crime is still ongoing, said a spokesman for the early Friday evening German Press Agency (dpa). One or more hostages were taken in a pharmacy. We are currently pulling together more emergency services. The hostage-taking began late Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., it said. (dpa)

More on the topic shortly.