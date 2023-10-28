Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

A huge fire breaks out on a mountain pasture in Austria. The meter-high flames destroy the entire building. The tenant is injured.

Maurach – An alpine pasture popular with holidaymakers in the municipality of Maurach am Achensee in Austria has burned down. Specifically, it is the Buchauer Alm at an altitude of 1,385 meters in the middle of the picturesque Rofan Mountains. There isn’t much left of the quaint building now.

Tiroler Alm completely in flames: Heavy fire brigade operation – tenant is injured

The Tyrol State Police Directorate announced this in a statement. According to witness statements, the fire broke out in the kitchen on Friday afternoon (October 27) and then spread through the chimney to the roof of the house. The approximately 20 people present in the restaurant quickly noticed the fire and immediately left the building.

Things didn’t turn out so well for the tenant of the alpine pasture. While trying to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher, the 34-year-old Austrian suffered an “undetermined degree” injury to his hand. The rescue workers treated the tenant on site. Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the mountain pasture burned down completely, it said.

A mountain pasture in Austria is on fire. © Eben am Achensee Volunteer Fire Department

The firefighting operation pushed the emergency services to their limits. The renewal of the path made access more difficult, the police said. The fire brigade’s journey ended about 600 meters from the site, the Eben am Achensee volunteer fire brigade reported on Facebook.

Alm in Tyrol is completely on fire: firefighters run to the scene on foot

According to the information, the firefighters set off on foot – along with 30 kilograms of additional equipment. Some of the emergency services had to be brought to the scene of the accident in two helicopters and mountain-capable vehicles. When the emergency services arrived, the hut was already fully ablaze. The fire also spread to the surrounding forest.

Around 80 emergency services from the Achental fire brigade, the mountain rescue service, the Schwaz rescue service and three police officers were on site. It was only on Saturday morning (October 28th) that the last embers could be extinguished and the remains of the hut were removed with an excavator.

Pictures from the Eben am Achensee volunteer fire department on Facebook show the extent of the devastating fire. The flames shot meters high into the sky. A firefighting helicopter could also be seen. After the extinguishing work, all that remained were ash, smoke and the foundation walls of the building, from which the Alm can still be seen.

Alm is completely on fire: the cause is still unclear

It is still unclear why the fire broke out. Again Austrian Radio (ORF) reported that experts should investigate the cause of the fire on Saturday morning (October 28th). A look at the Google profile of the Buchauer Alm tells visitors that it is temporarily closed. Guests also point out in the reviews that the restaurant completely burned down.

