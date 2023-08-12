Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

The Eiffel Tower in Paris (archive image) © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Marc Rasmus

A major police operation is currently underway in Paris, and around 4,000 people had to leave the Eiffel Tower in Paris. A bomb threat had previously been received.

Update from August 12, 5:57 p.m.: In the meantime, the Paris authorities have given the all-clear after the bomb threat around the Eiffel Tower. The town hall of Paris’ seventh arrondissement – the area where the attraction is located – announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the square and the Eiffel Tower were open to visitors again.

Update from August 12, 3:40 p.m.: After the Eiffel Tower in Paris had to be evacuated, the operating company Sete has now also released the first details. This is reported by the AFP news agency. Accordingly, the Eiffel Tower was evacuated around noon because a security alarm was triggered. Visitors had to exit all three platforms of the popular tourist attraction.

Bomb disposal experts and the police searched the area and the restaurant on one of the platforms. This is the usual procedure in such a situation, which is “rare”, said a spokeswoman.

Original message: Paris – The Eiffel Tower in Paris has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. About 4,000 people had to leave the sight and the forecourt on Saturday, the German Press Agency learned from police circles. It is currently being checked whether there is actually a bomb on site or not. It was not initially known how the threat was received.

Large-scale operation in Paris: Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

The more than 130-year-old tower not far from the Seine is visited by around seven million people every year. The monument, also called “dame de fer” (“lady of iron”) in France, was built for the Paris World’s Fair and was completed in 1889.

Just a few weeks ago, a large-scale operation also took place in Paris due to a gas explosion. Several buildings caught fire and several people were injured.