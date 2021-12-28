Home page world

From: Clara Marie Tietze

The police and fire brigade have blocked the road in the direction of Fischerhude. © Nord-West-Media / dpa

A large-scale police operation is currently underway in Fischerhude in Lower Saxony. Two dead and one injured have been confirmed what exactly happened: unclear.

A woman was taken to hospital seriously injured, she was able to escape outside (see update from December 28th, 9:08 p.m.).

The police also confirm two dead – a man and a woman (see update from December 28th, 9:08 p.m.).

The perpetrator is still unknown, the police are on site and have started the investigation (see update from December 28th, 9:13 p.m.).

The police have now started looking for clues at the crime scene – the perpetrator is being sought (see update from December 28th, 10:09 p.m.).

Update from December 28th, 10:09 pm: The Verden / Osterholz police station keeps citizens up to date via the short message service Twitter. The authorities there announced that the search for clues had begun. In addition, the alleged perpetrator is searched for by drone. Currently, it is not certain whether this is fleeting or is among the dead.

Police operation in Verden: two dead confirmed, perpetrators unknown – police are investigating

Update from December 28th, 9:13 p.m.: Now the police station Verden / Osterholz reports via Twitter and confirms the two dead in the house. The perpetrator is still unknown. Nothing can be said about the course of events either. The operation is still ongoing. The investigation begins.

Update from December 28th, 9:08 p.m .: As various local media report, the seriously injured person is said to have escaped from the scene and called for help. There are reports of firearms being used. The special forces surrounded the house shortly afterwards.

According to Kreiszeitung.de the police initially assumed that the alleged perpetrator was still in the house. At around 8.30 p.m., the SEK decided to storm the apartment. According to the police spokesman, a dead man and a dead woman were found inside the apartment. It is now unclear whether the alleged perpetrator is one of the dead.

SEK storms apartment: two dead and one seriously injured in Fischerhude near Bremen

First report from December 28th:



Fischerhude – In Fischerhude, a town with a population of 3,000, east of Bremen, there is a large-scale police operation. The situation was initially considered unclear District newspaper now reports from two dead found in a house* and a seriously injured woman. She was taken to a hospital, as police spokesman Helge Cassens announced. The crime scene has now been secured.

Large-scale operation in Lower Saxony: Two dead and one seriously injured in the Verden district

The police have blocked the street between "Im Pool" and "Backsberg" and are currently asking the population to avoid this area as far as possible.