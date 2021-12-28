D.he police discovered two bodies in a house during an hour-long large-scale operation in Fischerhude in the Verden district of Lower Saxony. It is a man and a woman, as a police spokeswoman said. “The house is secured.” It was initially unclear whether both were victims of a crime.

The police had been in action with numerous patrol cars from around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the town of around 3,000 inhabitants, which is around 30 kilometers northeast of Bremen. The mission was still running late in the evening.

First, the police announced on Twitter that a woman had been injured. A firearm is said to have been used. The woman came to the hospital. “According to current knowledge, a previously unknown perpetrator is said to have injured a woman in a residential building,” said the police on the short message service.

A short time later, the police found the two bodies. It was still unclear whether the dead person might be the alleged perpetrator. The relationship between the victims is also examined.

At the same time, the population was asked to bypass the cordoned-off area and to keep the routes free for the emergency services. According to its own information, the fire brigade in Fischerhude was initially not in action.