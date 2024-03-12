Home page World

There is a fire at the refugee accommodation at the former Tegel Airport. © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

After Tegel Airport was closed, the site in the northwest of the capital served as refugee accommodation. Thousands live there in a very small space. Now there is a fire there.

Berlin – The Berlin fire department went on a large-scale operation to accommodate refugees at the former Tegel Airport. A spokesman said 100 emergency services were on the way.

According to the fire department, there were no injuries in the fire. A tent with an area of ​​1000 square meters and space for 380 people burned down. According to the operator, all residents were able to leave the accommodation in time, said the fire department spokesman. He spoke of a “clear situation”. The fire department could rule out the possibility of the fire spreading to other tents. A thick cloud of smoke could be seen over the former airport site.

After Tegel Airport was closed, the site in the northwest of the capital served as refugee accommodation. The arrival center for migrants seeking protection is probably one of the largest in the country.

According to the State Office for Refugee Affairs (LAF), there are 40 lightweight halls in which around 4,500 people live. Those seeking protection in the mass accommodations should only stay there temporarily, but some people seeking protection are stuck there for months. The facility was originally intended exclusively as an arrival center for war refugees from Ukraine. dpa