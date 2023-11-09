Residents are asked to choose what to improve first in urban and rural settlements using an all-Russian online vote. About five thousand different objects are offered for consideration – parks, squares, embankments, boulevards, beaches, recreation areas, historical areas. Every Russian can influence the decision which object is needed for a comfortable life.

Choice of millions

Last year, almost 11 million people from 84 Russian regions expressed their will on how to develop the urban environment where they live. Taking into account their choice, this year the municipal authorities are implementing more than five thousand different projects for the improvement of urban and rural settlements.

Russians received the opportunity to determine priorities by voting on the selection of improvement objects on the unified all-Russian online platform za.gorodsreda.ru in 2021. Then almost 10 million people took advantage of this opportunity. Last year the number of voters increased by more than a million people.

Photo: Ilya Naimushin / RIA Novosti

This year, the All-Russian online voting will take place from April 15 to May 31. You can vote on the portal za.gorodsreda.ru by registering through a confirmed entry in “Gosuslug” or using a confirmed phone number, as well as on the “Gosuslug” portal itself.

About five thousand objects will be presented to the residents of more than one and a half thousand municipalities of all subjects of the Russian Federation to choose from.

Every citizen of the country over 14 years of age will be able to vote for a particular public area or design project for improvement

Objects for which the largest number of citizens vote will be improved as a priority next year. In this way, Russians can influence decisions that affect the appearance of their cities, comfort and quality of life, and the development of the region of their residence. And who knows better than the townspeople themselves what they need most? Thanks to voting, the authorities will receive guidelines to understand what people expect from them, and a tool with which to take into account the wishes and needs of the population.

“It is important to ensure that voting is communicated as widely as possible. It provides a good opportunity to make your own city or village more comfortable and convenient for life,” said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

Initiative from above

Establishing effective feedback with residents has become one of the main objectives of the federal project “Formation of a comfortable urban environment” national project “Housing and urban environment”. It is planned to involve citizens in the process of urban improvement so that the share of the active population is at least 30 percent.

National project “Housing and urban environment” started in 2018 on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We need to create a modern living environment, transform our cities and towns," the Russian president emphasized. "At the same time, it is important that they preserve their identity and historical heritage."

The project accumulates and directs initiatives aimed at making Russian cities more comfortable for residents, transforming their appearance, increasing the quality index of the urban environment, so that people of all ages can equally enjoy living, working and actively relaxing.

If the authorities better know the preferences of residents, this will allow them to create truly useful urban spaces for leisure. Such objects of the urban environment will become new points of growth for municipalities and will give impetus to their development. Public spaces of the new format do not just help beautify cities, but form a new cultural and social standard of living for local residents and open up new economic opportunities.

In-demand public spaces stimulate the development of entrepreneurship and tourism, open up new business opportunities and create additional jobs. And all together this helps to increase budget revenues, which means it provides funds for further development and improvement of the lives of citizens.

Since the launch of the federal project “Formation of a comfortable urban environment” More than 55 thousand improvement projects have been implemented in Russia. These are 22,609 public spaces, 32,774 landscaped courtyards.

In 2022, over 11 thousand objects were improved: 5,265 public and 5,798 courtyard areas.

Even in difficult current times, the implementation of the national project “Housing and urban environment” is progressing at an accelerated pace – for example, at the end of 2022, the plan for the improvement of public areas was completed by 102 percent. This clearly demonstrates that increasing the level of comfort and safety of the urban environment remains among the most important government priorities.

Spaces of possibility

Participants in online voting most often choose parks, squares, embankments and central areas of cities with historical buildings as priority improvement projects.

In Beloyarsky, one of the cities of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, citizens voted for the development of the Sei Pan embankment (“Sandy Beach” in Khanty language), which has now become a favorite vacation spot. This is a unique public space designed with local flair. For example, the westernmost point of the embankment ends with a gazebo in the form of the golden house of Torum – the supreme deity of the Khanty and Mansi peoples. And the stage where city festivals, performances by artists and exhibitions are held looks like a shaman’s drum. Paths and footpaths are named in indigenous languages.

On the embankment there are places for active recreation for children and adults, with a playground and a rope park, and there are picnic areas in the walking area. The highlight of the park is the historical and ethnographic zone, where there is an ethno-village with exhibitions dedicated to reindeer husbandry and fishing.

In Beloyarsky, the embankment is called a people’s project, since the townspeople took an active part not only in its discussion, but also in the work to prepare the territory for improvement. It seems that public enthusiasm played a significant role in the fact that the embankment in Beloyarsky became one of the winners in 2019 of the All-Russian competition for the best projects for creating a comfortable urban environment in small towns and historical settlements.

In the village of Levokumskoye, Stavropol Territory, residents chose to improve the central part of the village through online voting. Park alleys, which remained abandoned for 20 years, now attract not only villagers, but also residents of neighboring villages and districts.

A sports ground for playing mini-football and mini-golf, volleyball, tennis and basketball, a gym area, and a playground and ropes course for children appeared here. Sculptural compositions depicting the heads of Chernomor and Bogatyr, an oak tree near Lukomorye, and a grotto with the Demon decorate thematic alleys dedicated to the works of Pushkin and Lermontov. Compositions with bronze sculptures of Russian classics have become a venue for themed creative evenings and school reading competitions.

At the request of the village residents, a recreation area for older people was created in the park, called the “Square of the Golden Age.” At the entrance to the square, a bronze sculpture of Saints Peter and Fevronia was installed in honor of the celebration of the All-Russian Day of Family, Love and Fidelity.

One of the attractions of the renovated village center is the illumination in the park: in the evenings, walkers can admire the beautiful lighting of trees, sculptures, and gazebos. But what is most impressive is the interactive light and music fountain – it is a real show, which, moreover, the viewer can regulate himself using the control panel.

Attract attention

Volunteers help you learn about the opportunities offered by the All-Russian online voting for the selection of new improvement projects. Last year, more than 51 thousand people got involved in this necessary work.

“Volunteers helped local residents decide on their vote, advised on objects and provided the opportunity to vote through a special mobile application,” said Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing and Communal Services of the Russian Federation Alexey Eresko. “Not all citizens are proficient in online technologies, and here the help of volunteers is invaluable; last year, the organizers received more than half of the participants’ votes through the volunteer mobile application.”

“One of the main points in the implementation of the project is the involvement of residents,” said Kirill Antonov, executive director of the Association of Volunteer Centers. “Volunteers play an important role in this, helping to organize and conduct events accompanying the voting, attracting residents to participate in voting, talking about the project in their localities.” According to Kirill, people of all ages become landscaping volunteers, but they all have one thing in common: a caring attitude towards the place where they live, a desire to make it more modern, beautiful and comfortable.

Any Russian over 14 years old can contribute to the improvement of their city or village and become a volunteer to support a socially significant project – the All-Russian online voting for improvement objects. To do this, you need to register as a landscaping volunteer on the website dobro.ru. Then take an online course at Dobro.University. Get equipment and a task. Start working in public places in your city from April 15 to May 31.

Aita Mandzhieva from the village of Sharnut in Kalmykia became a volunteer last year to help her fellow countrymen decide which improvement project they would like to choose through online voting. Despite the fact that her physical capabilities are limited due to cerebral palsy, the girl devoted a lot of effort, explaining why voting is needed, how to take part in it, helping older people understand new technologies. Ayta’s active civic position and personal contribution to the promotion and popularization of online voting on the choice of public areas planned for improvement in 2023 as part of the federal project “Formation of a comfortable urban environment” national project “Housing and urban environment”noted Victoria Mangutova, Minister of Housing and Communal Services and Energy of the Republic of Kalmykia in her letter of gratitude.

Photo: dobro.ru

It’s easy to register as a volunteer on the largest good deeds platform in the country – DOBRO.RF. “We specially open a volunteer vacancy a month before the start of voting, so that everyone has time to complete a training course on the platform and detailed instructions at our resource centers for the development of volunteerism in all regions and municipalities where voting will take place,” explained Kirill Antonov.

Since March 15, when registration for volunteers opened, more than 30 thousand people have already submitted applications to help conduct the All-Russian online voting for improvement projects.

“We are systematically working to achieve the goal set by the president – to increase the quality of the urban environment by one and a half times by 2030. Under the national project “Housing and Urban Environment,” more than 55 thousand objects have already been improved: about 22.5 thousand public spaces and 32.5 thousand courtyards. “It is important that we managed to develop and implement an effective tool that allows people to influence the course of transformation and the choice of priorities in terms of improvement. For the third year in a row, we have been holding the All-Russian vote – more and more Russians are participating in it, who are not indifferent to what their hometowns and villages will be like,” said Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin.