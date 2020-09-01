The Odnoklassniki social network invited users to join the Knowledge Day and publish their school photos. A large-scale flash mob that has begun in Russia under the name “September 1: Yesterday and Today” is reported in a press release received by the editorial office of “Lenta.ru”.

Famous artists have already shared their old pictures. For example, singer Anna Sedokova and TV presenter Regina Todorenko compared how they looked in elementary grades and now, when their children are already approaching school age.

Anyone, as emphasized in the release, can place their photos in a thematic holiday frame and install it on the main profile page. Upon installation, a publication will appear in the feed, and all the user’s friends will be able to use the same design of their school memories in one click.

The Odnoklassniki team also created customized reactions – on Knowledge Day, people will be able to accompany their posts and photos with a “five”, like in a school notebook. In addition, animated ratings can be sent in private messages, thereby sharing emotions with family and friends. New themed postcards for September 1 are also available on the social network.

Odnoklassniki annually launch special projects on Knowledge Day. So, for example, in 2019, themed sticker packs and a 3D mask of augmented reality “Botanist” with funny glasses for the OK Live app and mobile video calls appeared there.