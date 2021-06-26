In the Mediterranean Sea, a joint exercise of the forces of the Navy (Navy) and aviation of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia is taking place.

The first day’s training involved Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers, Su-35 fighters, Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft, five naval ships, two submarines, as well as MiG-31K fighters that carry Dagger hypersonic missiles.

The purpose of the exercise is to practice the protection of Russian facilities in Khmeimim and Tartus. The first phase lasted several hours. In addition to the training tasks stipulated by the program, the pilots also performed technical checks in difficult climatic conditions.

The joint work of pilots and sailors became possible after the reconstruction of the Khmeimim airbase near Syrian Latakia. There, a new runway was lengthened and concreted, which now allows all types of military aircraft to land.

It is noted that all the tasks of the first day of the exercise were successfully completed, and the conditional targets were discovered and destroyed.

On the eve of the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia for the first time sent to the Khmeimim airbase in Syria two MiG-31K fighters, which are carriers of the Dagger hypersonic missiles.