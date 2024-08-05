Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

Cybercriminals have targeted the Grand Palais and around 40 other museums in France. They are demanding ransom and threatening to publish sensitive data.

Paris – The Grand Palais, the venue for the Olympic Games in Paris, and around 40 other French museums fell victim to a cyber attack over the weekend. Police sources announced on Monday evening that the cyber criminals attacked the system that enables the “centralization of financial data” of the affected institutions during the night of Saturday (August 3) to Sunday (August 4). Among the institutions affected is the world-famous Louvre in Paris.

Cyberattack on Paris: Museums and Grand Palais attacked – perpetrators demand ransom for financial data

When asked by AFP, the French Agency for Computer Security (ANSSI) confirmed that it had been “informed of the incident”. It clarified that “no information systems involved in the running of the Olympic and Paralympic Games” were affected. The perpetrators are demanding a ransom and threatening to pass on the encrypted data.

The Grand Palais confirmed that it was the target of a cyberattack but did not provide further details. The Louvre has not yet responded.

Cybercriminals regularly exploit security vulnerabilities in companies or individuals to encrypt and lock their computer systems and then demand ransom to unlock the systems. (jh/AFP)