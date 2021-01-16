A large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection has begun in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign live on local TV channels.

The press service of the Government of India noted that the vaccination will cover the entire country and will be the largest in the whole world. For the procedure, 3,006 vaccination sites have been opened in all 28 states and eight union territories. At each such point, 100 people will receive the vaccine on the first day.

At the first stage, medical workers will be vaccinated, then police officers, military personnel, civil defense officials – a total of about 30 million people. After vaccination will be available for citizens over 50 years old and people under the age of 50 years with concomitant diseases (about 270 million people in total).

It is noted that only those who have registered on the special online platform Co-WIN will be allowed to vaccinate.

At the moment, India has approved the use of two vaccines – the drug Covishield, developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, and the domestic drug Covaxin. Several more vaccines, including Sputnik V, are undergoing clinical trials at various stages.