Russian brokerage companies in the wake of the riot on the American stock exchange have provided some restrictions for retail investors in securities trading. Also on the eve of the Moscow Exchange noted the increased volatility of silver prices and warned participants about the risks of trading in derivatives market instruments.

Tinkoff Investments announced that from 5:00 pm on February 2, it will prohibit the opening and maintenance of uncovered positions in American Airlines and Bed Bath & Beyond. His press service explained to Izvestia that the risk parameters of securities and their volatility have changed. This means that in a short period of time, stocks can rise or fall by tens of percent. Potentially, with subsequent sharp price movements, the client can close the position with a very strong, almost uncontrollable loss, they noted there.

Access to volatile instruments in Otkritie Broker is provided only to clients with the status of a qualified investor without restrictions. Whereas for players without such status, trading using borrowed funds on the listed securities is already limited, the company said. The Finam Group of Companies is now discussing the issue of increasing the risk rate on GameStop shares up to 100%, so that clients do not borrow funds from a broker.

The press service of Sberbank told about the opening of access to some of the volatile securities, but only to qualified clients and only in over-the-counter trading. They emphasized that there is currently no surge of interest in speculative operations using margin lending, therefore no measures have been taken yet.

The experts interviewed by Izvestia supported the actions of professional market participants, noting that they played ahead of the curve and saved citizens from losses.

Overwhelmed with hype: the Wall Street riot led to restrictions in Russia