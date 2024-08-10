Home World

The federal police had already prevented a clash between the two groups at Dresden Central Station by deploying a massive force at midday. © Sebastian Willnow/dpa

In Bautzen in eastern Saxony, the CSD is under police protection. The reason is right-wing protests. In Gifhorn in Lower Saxony, the police are even investigating the CSD.

Bautzen/Gifhorn – Due to right-wing extremist protests, the Christopher Street Day (CSD) demonstration in Bautzen, East Saxony, started with a large police presence. According to police, more than 1,000 people came to Bautzen for the CSD parade, significantly more than the organizers had initially expected. According to initial police reports, however, it initially remained largely peaceful.

At the same time as the 2nd CSD parade in Bautzen, a counter-demonstration was registered under the motto “Against gender propaganda and identity confusion!!!”. The small right-wing extremist party Free Saxony had also called for a protest. According to initial reports, around 680 counter-demonstrators came to Bautzen. “When the CSD parade passed the counter-demonstrators, it got loud, but there were no significant incidents,” said a police spokeswoman.

Large police operation after situation assessment

After assessing the situation in the previous days, the police were in Bautzen with numerous officers. “The aim of the police operation is to ensure that the events run smoothly,” emphasised the police spokeswoman.

In addition to colleagues from Görlitz and Bautzen, officers from the federal and riot police were deployed, including with dogs. She did not provide any information on the exact number of officers deployed. At midday, the federal police had already prevented a clash between the two groups at Dresden’s main station with a massive deployment. Counter-demonstrators were also checked at Bautzen station.

Investigations into hate comments on the CSD in Gifhorn

The CSD in Gifhorn, Lower Saxony, is also still keeping the police busy. Investigations have been launched following several hate comments on an online article about Christopher Street Day. Around 2,500 comments were saved under a Facebook post by an editorial team, the police said. Many of them contained insults and threats. The article was eventually removed by the editorial team.

Closing party cancelled for safety reasons

In Bautzen, the CSD organizers had canceled a planned closing party the day before – for security reasons, according to their own statements. “In such a short time, we did not have the necessary resources to secure the party and protect the people,” said CSD co-organizer Jonas Löschau to the German Press Agency. After the cancellation, he received mixed feedback. “There were some people who told us they were worried, but at the same time, many also expressed their solidarity with us. That was nice to see.”

Request from the organizer: Better to stay in groups

It is sad that such events always have to be secured by the police and private security forces, said Löschau, who sits on both the city council and the Bautzen district council for the Greens. “This has become a permanent state of affairs and a terrible sign.” After talks with the police, Löschau was confident that the participants in the CSD would be safe. “The police will also accompany the arrival and departure at the train station. Nevertheless, Löschau had recommended that queer people only travel around the city in groups when arriving and departing.

Saxony’s Justice Minister is shocked

Saxony’s Justice Minister Katja Meier said she was shocked that an event had to be cancelled due to the tense security situation and the strong right-wing extremist mobilisation. “Hatred and incitement against queer people are an expression of misanthropic ideologies that have no place in our society,” emphasised the Green politician.

Christopher Street Day takes place every year in many cities around the world and commemorates events on June 28, 1969: Police stormed the New York gay and lesbian bar “Stonewall Inn” on Christopher Street, sparking protests by gays, lesbians and transsexuals that lasted several days. The CSD is intended to remind people of the rights of queer people. dpa