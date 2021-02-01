I.A shooting allegedly broke out in Helsingborg in southern Sweden on Monday evening. According to official police information, three injured people were hospitalized in connection with the crime, and at least two other injured people should therefore still be at the scene.

According to initial information, the police were informed shortly after eight o’clock on Monday evening about a car accident and subsequent shots in the southern Swedish city. The public TV broadcaster SVT reports of a large police presence and gunshot wounds, so far there is no information on the course of events. According to police spokeswoman Evelina Olsson, the injured are men between the ages of 30 and 40.

Helsingborg is the second largest city in the south of Sweden after Malmö. The Scandinavian country has a problem with gang crime, especially in its big cities in the south. It was unclear whether the argument that evening had something to do with it. The hospital had been cordoned off, the police reported.