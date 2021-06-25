One of the drawings collected by Luca Botturi

How would you draw the internet? Portraying cyberspace has been a challenge that has consumed even experts for decades: they have drawn networks indecipherable, historical maps Y counters of an entity whose complexity only increases every second. There are 1,800 million web pages online, every day the number of people connected grows and more than 3,000 applications are launched only on Android, the most used operating system. Against this background, proposing the same task to children between 8 and 10 years old could seem like a trap. The Italian researcher Luca Botturi (Milan, 1977), who is dedicated to teaching teachers how to bring children closer to the universe of the Internet, believes, instead, that it is pertinent: “There is no way to prepare children to become adults in a digital world if we do not understand how they perceive that world ”.

Botturi, professor in the department of education and learning at the University of Applied Sciences of the South of Switzerland, has compiled fifty drawings in which the little ones try to capture on a sheet of paper the meaning that the word holds for them Internet. The result is a gallery of illustrations that range from a surprisingly detailed network of satellites that surround the planet to a kind of control room in a spaceship where a team of aliens manages the accesses to the most popular platforms, passing through the simple screen of a mobile. “We found very different conceptions, but none is accurate”, summarizes the researcher.

Click on the photo to view the gallery

Very few children chose to draw some kind of network with technological components. Most focused on portraying the activities they associate with this medium, such as listening to music or watching videos, or the idea of ​​sharing information with people who are far away. “We also find cases where the internet is shown as the device. Before it was the computer, now it is the mobile phone ”, says Botturi. In line with this, references to platforms and services that are accessible from the phone take on special prominence: YouTube, WhatsApp, Netflix, Instagram … “This caused me fear, because it means that internet marketing has already reached its peak. imagination”.

For Botturi, the vision of the Internet as a layer of services accessible through a device goes against the original approach with which this network was created, as a place where people could express themselves and establish connections beyond their close circles. “Now most people experience the web through specific services. the internet has become a commodity. It is no longer an open space, ”he says. The stamp is known among adults and comes to light every time we see an example of the power that a few platforms wield in this space. What is the risk that the little ones assume that these represent the spitting image of what the network is? For the researcher, it is a question of freedom: “The key here is that today’s children will be the ones to develop tomorrow’s technologies. If they can’t imagine a different internet, we’ll get stuck where we are. “

Different devices literally connected over the internet

Research prior to that of Botturi also proves that these types of concepts evolve and are little enriched once they are over ten or eleven years old. “Unless you choose specific areas such as computer science or electronic engineering, you will stay closer to that naive image of what a computer is,” he says. Therefore, the expert explains, it is important that the educational community take a more active role in bringing the Internet closer to these age groups. “By definition, schools are places where the internet is not talked about, because in those places we do not see digital devices. In many cases they are even prohibited. A good part of my job as a teacher educator is asking them to talk about them. Because it is part of children’s lives. If we ignore it and don’t prepare them for it, of course they will make mistakes, ”he insists.

When it comes to entering that world, the sources of information for children are scarce. Beyond what they may comment with their friends, the first conversations with adults on the subject are those they have with their parents and revolve around the precautions to be taken and the rules of how the internet should be used at home. “I agree that parents set rules on the safe use of the network. But rules without knowledge don’t work. They are a framework that does not give the opportunity to understand ”, he reasons.

A user connecting to the internet and three examples of what the brain can do

So what is the best way to explain this medium to them? Botturi divides the process into several parts. The first is to convey to them the idea that it is an infrastructure such as highways or train tracks. Once this is done, it is convenient to convey the feeling of astonishment to them. “It is a miracle that the internet exists. We have ships that put cables in the ocean and routers that speak the same language in China and the United States, in Africa and in Europe. That they marvel at this is paramount. And I think this could be done in elementary school, ”he continues. In this phase, it is important for children to understand that the Internet is not a mysterious force as in Star Wars, but the tangible fruit of people’s work.

In secondary education, the time would come to transfer the more complex role of the internet to them, as an infrastructure on which many economic and political interests rest, to make them understand that technology is neutral, but what we do with it is not. “And this may sound naive, but when I talk to high school students and explain how companies like Instagram make money, they are surprised,” Botturi clarifies. During this stage, the expert recommends avoiding resorting to fear them, since the strategy can be counterproductive, generating intrigue instead of aversion.

Different activities that can be done on the internet

Botturi’s hope is that this approach will leave us with a generation capable of imagining a better internet, which will serve as an instrument to improve the development of humanity. “Don’t accept it as it is and don’t take it for granted. The Internet doesn’t have to be this way. We can improve it. But we have to be part of the party ”.

