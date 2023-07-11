Today one of the fairly common resources in the video game industry is to relaunch some titles so that they are available to new generations, this also goes for fans who want to relive their childhood. However, despite these preservation efforts, it appears that many of the creations are in danger of being lost.

According to a study of the Video Game History Foundationin association with Software Preservation networksit is mentioned that 87% of games launched in USA They are in danger of disappearing permanently. And this is thanks to the fact that many titles from the era of Atari and a little further back they have not been released again.

From what is shown in a table made by the studio, only 13% of video game history is represented in the current market. In fact, no period of gaming history defined in this study exceeded even 20% representation. Few options are available, and few are the cartridges on the gray market.

This could be a warning call for those who own certain games that do not have legal access, to be able to dump them to later have a ROM that remains as preservation. Even some eras of video games are losing titles, including those of the first Playstation, Sega Saturn and Atari Jaguar.

Via: VG History Foundation

Editor’s note: It’s certainly a bit worrying that the industry’s oldest legacy is slowly being lost. But the issue of safeguarding was not something that was thought of in previous years, since for many users this market was just a fashion that was going to end.