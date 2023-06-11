Home page politics

Bona Hyun

Robert Habeck’s heating law is highly controversial. Some advances could go back to designs by Horst Seehofer. © Political Moments/imago

Essential elements of Habeck’s heating law probably go back to a draft by Horst Seehofer. An energy expert uncovers parallels.

Berlin – Due to its new heating law Robert Habeck again and again in the limelight and attracts the resentment of many citizens and coalition partners. What is apparently being lost in the current discussion: Horst Seehofer’s ministry probably had similar thoughts on the Building Energy Act (GEG) in 2020. This was initially referred to Twitter post there. So was there some kind of preliminary design? IPPEN.MEDIA spoke to an expert.

Habeck’s controversial heating law from Seehofer’s pen? “Design goes beyond”

According to Matthias Leymann, who researches the Building Energy Act at the Bucerius Law School, there are some parallels between Habeck’s heating law and the Building Energy Act enacted in 2020. “A replacement obligation for boilers (after 30 years) is therefore already available in the applicable law,” said the expert to the Munich Mercury by IPPEN.MEDIA

At the same time, he emphasizes: “The draft law currently being discussed goes well beyond that, however.” The currently valid version does not provide for an obligation to use renewable energies in existing buildings. This also caused criticism when the law was passed in 2020.

Changes to the Building Energy Act due to Habeck’s heating plan

Background: In 2019, the federal cabinet approved the draft for the GEG. The law was passed on August 8, 2020. Leymann confirmed to IPPEN.MEDIA: “The Ministry of the Interior, headed by Horst Seehofer, and the Ministry of Economics and Energy headed by Peter Altmaier were responsible for drafting the law.”

According to Leymann, since it was enacted in 2020, the Building Energy Act has stipulated that heating boilers that are fueled with oil or gas must be shut down after 30 years of operation (Section 72 (2)). The core remained unchanged. “In addition, only the installation of new oil-fired boilers is generally prohibited from 2026 (§ 72 Para. 4)”.

Habeck’s new design is intended to prevent closed Gas boilers (possibly also oil boilers) simply replaced with new ones become. Instead, according to Leymann, from 2025 onwards these may only be replaced by a heating system that generates at least 65 percent of the heat provided by the system with “renewable energies” or unavoidable waste heat.

What the new heating law from Habeck means

In general, if an oil or gas heating system in the basement is more than 30 years old, it must be replaced. The planned ban on oil and gas heating does not mean that heating systems that are already working will necessarily have to be expanded. As long as the heating works without any problems, owners are not obliged to take action even after 2024.

Even if the old heating system breaks down and needs to be repaired, this can be done. However, anyone constructing a new building after 2024 must ensure from the outset that the newly installed heating system generates at least 65 percent heat from renewable energies. owners can however, implement individual solutions and alternatives to gas heating.

The heating law should take effect before the summer break – Habeck wants to make compromises

Even before Habeck’s heating law came into force, the public’s displeasure and insecurity grew. Against this background, Habeck announced in advance that he was willing to talk to the law. So there could be leeway in the launch date. Instead of applying to all buildings from January 1, 2024, the beginning could initially only apply to new buildings. More time could be given for old buildings.

There is probably more freedom with the approved heaters, for example with the further use of wood or wood pellets. Habeck wants to give greater importance to district heating, especially with a view to the cities, where the development is tight. For difficult constellations, Habeck wants to expand subsidies and exemptions from the obligation to switch heating systems and be “more generous”.

The traffic light coalition is still a few steps away from reaching an agreement on Habeck’s heating law. However, the fact that she wants to wave the law through before the summer break points to a positive development. (bohy)