It sounds like a television receiving only noise, and then at the highest volume. The hum comes from the trees, day in and day out. In the summer months, large parts of China, including Shanghai, are overwhelmed by this sound, coming from the cicada, an insect. A special insect that occupies a prominent place in Chinese culture.
Roland Smith
Latest update:
11-08-22, 21:09
Cicadas are on average about three centimeters long and black-brown in color. In the summer they emerge from the ground, where they have spent their entire lives until then. They climb the trees, and then the noise of millions of males begins to serenade the females. Procreation is the goal.
