A large part of the opposition supports the motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) submitted by GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver on Wednesday. He did so after a debate on the report of the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee on natural gas extraction in Groningen. Klaver speaks on behalf of PvdA, SP, BBB, Volt, PVV, JA21, PvdD, Groep-Van Haga and partyless MP Pieter Omtzigt. The opposition specifically wants to send Rutte home, not the entire cabinet.

The parties believe that during the debate Rutte did not reflect enough on his own role in gas extraction and the subsequent earthquakes in Groningen. “My group is shocked about the way the Prime Minister looked back,” said Klaver about the Groningen debate. According to Klaver, Rutte had thirteen years as prime minister to intervene, but he did not do so at times when it could have been done.

Later on Wednesday evening, the political groups will vote on the motion. This will probably not get a majority, because in total the parties that lost confidence in Rutte account for 59 of the 150 seats. Nevertheless, the motion complicates Rutte’s position. If the current coalition wants to have a majority in the new Senate to pass bills, it will have to work together with the leftist bloc of PvdA and GroenLinks, or with the BoerBurgerBeweging. All three of these parties support the vote of no confidence.