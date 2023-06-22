Did you just want to go to a meeting in Germany with your oldtimer, it is suddenly forbidden. And all thanks to the Greens there.

One of the great things about owning a classic car is meeting other enthusiasts. Especially if the honors are a bit much. Nice in ‘period correct’ clothing with your old lady to a nice place, how nice is that?

There you can chat a bit about your own oldtimer, but also about the proud belongings of others. In the evening a barbecue, campfire, beer and in a nice atmosphere together with like-minded people.

Old-timer meeting prohibited in Germany

Exactly that has been possible for years in the city park of Rüsselsheim. For years, 3000 old-timers have come to the one-day meeting. Never complain, never fight, just happy people showing off their perfectly maintained cars.

But unfortunately we already know about the Netherlands; if it’s fun, then it’s not allowed. At least, not from the drivers who – I’ll say it like it is – are on the left side of the spectrum.

Because under the guise of ‘nature conservation’ meeting is prohibited. By the Greens, a party that still has a big finger in Germany’s administrative porridge.

So, can’t. get rid of it. What do they think, emitting exhaust fumes over the beautiful Rüsselsheim. You know, the city where Opel has its roots. A car city, so to speak.

The organizers are -of course- not only sad, but also angry. Just like the 30,000 visitors who have been delighted with the prospect of the event for a year now. But alas, the Greens have spoken and then the outcome is binding.

Which German city will host the event next year and whether that will happen at all (German word) is not known.

But you would give it to the enthusiasts.

