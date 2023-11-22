Recently in the company dedicated to artificial intelligence, OpenAI, there was a fairly strong layoff, this is that of Sam Altman, who had brought a rather striking approach to the company during his time as CEO. And while the board of directors thought it would be the right step to take, it seems that the vast majority of employees do not agree with this sudden move in terms of changes in perspective.

Through a new letter from 505 people who work there, this with a threat to resign from the great directives, mentioning that important changes are needed so that everything returns to peace and tranquility before the whole disaster. Among the demands they mention that they first want the resignation of the board of directors who have not contributed anything, followed by the reinstatement of Sam Altmanwho for many of these people represents the ideal leader figure.

In fact, Ilya Sutskeverchief scientist of OpenAI and who has been one of the culprits of the departure of Altman has been present, this in the form of repentance. Here what she said:

I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we’ve built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company. — Ilya Sutskever (@ilyasut) November 20, 2023

Here is part of what was communicated in the letter:

The process by which they fired Sam Altman and removed Greg Brockman from the board of directors has jeopardized all of our work and undermined our mission and company. Their conduct has made it clear that they have no jurisdiction to oversee OpenAI.

Breaking: 505 of 700 employees @OpenAI tell the board to resign. pic.twitter.com/M4D0RX3Q7a — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 20, 2023

We, the undersigned, may choose to resign from OpenAI and join the recently announced Microsoft subsidiary led by Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees in this new subsidiary should we decide to join. We will take this step imminently unless all current board members resign and the board appoints two new lead independent directors, including Bret Taylor and Will Hurd, and reinstates Sam Altman and Greg Brockman.

It will be necessary to see in the following months if this can proceed, or if the board of directors recognizes the error and returns the job to Altam and also to Greg Brockman.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: People are definitely upset about what happened on Friday, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if executives backtrack on plans in the coming days. We’ll see if they end up fixing the mess they left behind.