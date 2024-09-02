The company has seen significant layoffs following the game’s poor performance, leading to a restructuring of the studio. The QA team has been hit the hardest, shrinking from 33 to 15 members in the past month, with the game’s poor sales cited as the primary cause. The restructuring has also impacted employees outside of the QA department, including some who were laid off while on parental leave.

Employees who remain in Rocksteady have expressed concern about the future of the studio, noting that staff reductions, including the loss of members with specialized expertise, will increase the workload and could compromise the quality of upcoming projects. The studio’s senior management has acknowledged internally that these changes will likely affect the quality of its products, a concern shared by staff.

So far, Warner Bros.has not responded to requests for comment from those who have concrete answers about what is happening. Meanwhile, uncertainty and concern about the impact of these layoffs persists among employees, including those who have been with the company for more than five years. Well, that would involve twice as much work, since although it was not a well-received game by the public, DLCs were promised to come out in the coming months.

Remember that the game is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Eurogamer

Author’s note: I didn’t remember that Suicide Squad had been given away on the Epic Games Store and yet it still doesn’t get any players. In fact, it already costs around 700 euros in physical form because of how badly it has done.