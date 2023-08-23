Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Split

A sad natural spectacle is taking place on the beach of Texel: numerous cockles are dying due to the rising water temperature. (symbol image) © Imago

A tragic natural spectacle is presented to North Sea vacationers: Due to the rising water temperature, a sea animal is affected by a high mortality rate.

Den Burg – Temperatures have been rising for years. While on land this causes fatal natural disasters such as Forest fires, for example in the Hamburg area, are intensified, the consequences are also noticeable in the water. The North Sea has never been hotter than in June 2023, the Royal Netherlands Institute for Marine Research (NIOZ) has now announced. Scientists are worried.

Happen: distributed worldwide, particularly common on European coasts Characteristics: corrugated shell, housing connected by a lock Food: Algae particles, plankton

Water temperature too high: mussel species are dying off the North Sea

The institute has been measuring the water temperature of the Wadden Sea around the popular Dutch holiday island of Texel since 1861. On June 19, the record temperature of 21 degrees was finally displayed, the month is generally one of the warmest for 160 years, according to one Report of the NIOZ. This dramatic increase is not without repercussions, with one marine species in particular suffering: the cockle. According to the Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland (BUND), the most common mussels in the North Sea have a particularly high mortality rate.

The cockle is affected by the mass extinction. The shells of dead sea animals are increasingly covering the beaches of the Wadden Sea. © McPHOTO/W. Rolfes/Imago

Finally, at higher temperatures, the mollusks need more food. They mainly get this from algae in the fresh water of the IJsselmeer, a lake north of Amsterdam and south-east of Texel. However, due to the drought, less freshwater reaches the Wadden Sea. The cockles are literally starving, as Katja Philippart, shellfish researcher and professor, explains.

Consequences of climate change “before our eyes”: Humans have to watch the cockle’s struggle for survival

The The Netherlands is one of the most popular holiday countries. But the mussel’s fight for survival cannot be overlooked by tourists either, especially on the island of Texel. Because: “Cockles that die crawl from the bottom to the surface. Then you also see the contents of the shells swimming around dead, because unlike a mussel, for example, a cockle lets go of its shell when it dies. All that remains are empty shells in the mudflats,” said expert and fisherman André Sein, according to NIOZ. You can then see veritable “cockle benches” on the beach.

The Cockle The mussel is the most common species in the Wadden Sea, the leftover shell is often collected on the beach as a souvenir. The mollusk itself lives mainly on the bottom of the North Sea. At low tide they bury themselves in the mudflats. They feed on small food particles, such as algae, which they ingest through their gills. Predators include crabs and seabirds – but also humans. Cockle fishing has been banned in the German national parks of the Wadden Sea since the 1990s, but is still permitted in the Netherlands. Source: BUND

Against the background, not only a dramatic sight for vacationers and locals, but also an alarm signal for research. “Because of the high temperatures that are currently being measured in the seas and oceans of the world, all experts are nervous anyway,” Philippart told the Dutch radio station Omrop Fryslan. After the record temperatures in June 2023, she too is now holding her breath. However, the mass extinction of cockles in the North Sea is only the beginning: “We are currently seeing the concrete consequences of climate change unfolding before our eyes”. (asc)

From time to time, rather puzzling discoveries are made on the beach: A vacationer on the Baltic Sea shows his beach find on the Internet and promptly receives warnings.