Report: Influential Republicans appear to be lobbying to remove Trump from office

That should happen in the second week of February Impeachment proceedings against former US President Donald Trump begin in the Senate. It would take 17 Republicans to join all 50 Democrats in order to convict Trump for “inciting riot” in connection with the storming of the US Capitol. So far this has been considered extremely unlikely, but now it should apparently lobbying influential Republicansto convince other party members To remove Trump from office.

According to a report by “CNN”, the plays a central role here Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell play. He is said to have signaled that he supported a conviction of Trump. “Mitch told me he wanted to get rid of Trump”a Republican member of Congress reportedly told CNN. It is in the party’s interest to get rid of him. “The question is whether we can do it,” CNN quotes.

“There were 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted for impeachment. There were probably over 150 who back it,” Charlie Dent, a former Republican Congressman and CNN employee, told the broadcaster.

Mitch McConnell was a close ally of the president during Trump’s tenure. However, he had sharply criticized Trump for his “provocation” by the mob in storming the Capitol. If the Senate finds Trump guilty of incitement to riot by a two-thirds majority, the Congress Chamber could expel him from future political office. This means that the 74-year-old could not run for president again in 2024.