To this day, the competition between streaming services is one of the toughest that has ever been seen, and there are practically many companies that are discussing to take the largest number of people. One of them is disneypluswhich unfortunately has reported that it has had many losses in the last recorded months of the quarter.

2.4 million subscribers were lost between October 2022 and December 2022marking the streaming service’s first reported drop since its launch in late 2019. The loss is explained by a 3.8 million subscriber decline on Disney+ Hotstar, which is the version of the platform in India and parts of the Southeast Asian.

The media reports that the US and Canada experienced slight growth during that time period, increasing from 46.4 to 46.6 million. As of December 31, 2022, the total number of subscribers to Disney Plus is 161.8 million, compared to 164.2 million at the beginning of October. Although other services like hulu they grew up

In news related to Disney Plus, recently all the content that will come to the platform was revealed. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to click on the following link.

via: IGN

Editor’s note: This is something that was going to happen, because for a good season they ran out of content. But it is likely that things will change with the arrival of series like Secret Invasion and the second season of Loki.