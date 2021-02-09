The large landing ship (BDK) “Pyotr Morgunov” of project 11 711, which entered service with the Russian Northern Fleet, will be sent to the Arctic routes. Sources in the Ministry of Defense reported this to Izvestia on Tuesday, December 9.

It is planned to make it the most important element for supporting the military grouping on the islands and the coast, as well as along the Northern Sea Route.

In terms of its technical characteristics, it seriously surpasses the old ships of this purpose. With its help, it will be possible, for example, to transfer anti-aircraft missile systems, radars or coastal missile systems. And after completing the tasks, quickly pick them up.

The design of the unique BDK allows it to land marines from the sea and air, unload equipment and cargo directly to the shore.

Another task of the novelty in the Arctic will be the delivery of fuel and lubricants and food to remote sites where there are no berths. If necessary, “Petr Morgunov” will become the base for the rescue operation.

“Petr Morgunov” completed the state testing program in November 2020. Russian BDK project 11 711 – ships of the near and far sea zone. They are designed for landing troops, transporting equipment and military equipment.

