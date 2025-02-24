The entry of large investment funds has been one of the greatest novelties that the Spanish field has seen for some time to this part; Sources consulted by ABC indicate that 2018 was the year in which the trend began to gain strength. … There are no exact official data on this extreme, but the information collected by the portal for the sale of rustic farm farms points to 27 namesamong which are eight: the Capital Fund Miura Partners, the Canadian PSP Investments, the Fiera Lico, Nuveen Fund (in alliance with Bankinter), the agricultural asset manager generated, the ATGRO Fund (Atitlán Project and the Bank Santander) and Beka Finance. In total, these funds would have invested more than 5,000 million in agricultural projects in Spain and Portugal in the last five years (according to farm).

Seen that farmers seem to be in a constant state of protest – they love to reissue the agricultural revolt that in February 2024 toured Europe – this renewed investment interest may seem unjustified. Less and fewer people want to work the land: 41% of farmers are over 65 years old And 51% is between 40 and 64, according to INE data. In turn, figures collected by the Agricultural Organization COAG indicate that in the last 20 years the main ‘inputs’ to produce have increased 92%, while current agrarian income has grown only 49%. There is a price problem, so much that last Wednesday the European Commission had to commit to undertake a reform of community legislation that prohibits selling below cost.

The key, of course, lies in the economies of scale. In an environment of open markets and difficult negotiation with the distribution – cooperativization can be essential to save small producers, as ABC already explained – new investors have been interested in irrigation farms and that can be intensified, as they are the most productive In fact, in Spain 9% of the land already accumulate 72% of the production value. Regino Coca, the founder of Cocampo – a realized real estate portal in rustic farms – explains that, in our country, the crops that most interest are olive grove, vid, almond and other woody for export.

Example of these large operations are the purchase last year of 1,900 hectares of almond, nut and pistachio in Granada, Badajoz and Portugal by the Natural Fund Fund Fund or the Alliance of Atitlán and Banco Santander, which in 2024 committed 500 million on the floor of the Iberian Peninsula.

The presence of large funds is still residual in Spain – in comparison with other countries in Europe – but will sharpen the land concentration process, which has been running for a few years, slow but unstoppable. According to data from the last agrarian census of the INE, in our country there are 914,871 agricultural farms, 30% less that in 1999, and are 26% larger. Another factor that will accelerate the process is the aging of farmers and the lack of generational relief, two facts that have put many plots for sale.

And in fact, they are buying, the INE data is clear. In 2024 155,876 purchases were signed of rustic farms (includes hunting, forests and houses in non -urban environments) in our country (4.3% more compared to 2023). With this, the market chains its third consecutive year above the 2008 (145,116) data and points an upward trend, with an eye on the sensational results of 2007 (192,302 operations). Then there was a galloping real estate speculation; Today the reasons are different.

A safe investment

The rustic farm is not among the most profitable investments, but among the safer. “The land behaves in a very similar way to inflation,” explains Regino Coca, which according to this expert places it as a good investment if it is raised in the long term. The INE data supports it, then Between 2020 and 2023 the price per hectare went from an average of 9,007 euros to 9,967 euros respectively (10.7% more). Since 2000, on the other hand, revaluation has been 36%; “The IBEX 35 has only revalued 10% at that time”recalls Juan Prados, founder of farm.

From there, there are differences according to the type of crop, since the CC.AA. in which irrigation predominates have seen greater price increases, although in some cases rural abandonment has weighed down. Between 2020 and 2023 – INDats of the INE collected by Cocampo – the value of the agrarian land rose in 15 communities. They are above the rise in the national average (10.7%) Murcia (28.7%, +€ 7,249/ha), The Community of Madrid (28.0%, +€ 1,918/ha), Balearic Islands (19.5%, +€ 3,234/ha), Castilla y León (15.3%, +€ 653/ha), Aragon (14 , 6%, +€/ha) and Andalusia (13.2%, +€ 1,923/ha). Instead, there were sales in Cantabria (-11.8%, -851 €/ha) and Basque Country (-2.1%, € €/ha).