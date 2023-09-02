Eyewitnesses noticed and filmed a large snake in Borovsky Park in Moscow. The video was published in the SOLNTSEVO PARK group during “In contact with”.

According to the author of the video, the footage shows an ordinary snake. At the sight of a man, he began to hiss, which was filmed by a Muscovite. “The snakes are not poisonous, they do not pose any danger to humans. Oh yes, hissing and bloating like vipers,” she wrote.

Community subscribers were touched by the sight of the snake. The townspeople called him handsome. “Handsome”, “What a beautiful”, “I will warn those who want to pick it up – I advise her. The secret gland secretes such a mixture that you won’t wash off for a long time, ”the users commented.