A vaccination does not provide 100 percent protection against a corona infection, but now a noticeable number of cases are increasing in Cologne. Almost 1,800 people are infected, despite being vaccinated.

Cologne – The corona pandemic has been paralyzing Germany and the world for over a year. Strict measures, rules and the number of infections make headlines every day. While current figures show that fewer and fewer people are infected with the coronavirus, the number of people willing to vaccinate gives rise to new hopes every day.

Corona infection after vaccination: City of Cologne reports a conspicuous number of cases

As RKI boss Lothar Wieler explained at a press conference on Wednesday (May 12), a third of German citizens have already received at least one vaccination dose. One in ten is already fully vaccinated. “The vaccination quota alone is not enough,” emphasized Wieler. But it is an important pillar to finally put the corona pandemic in its place. But now there could be a serious setback, because more and more people are infected even after a successful vaccination against the coronavirus.

One thing is clear: no corona vaccination protects 100 percent against infection with the malicious virus. Exactly how high the protection is after the administration of the vaccine has not yet been conclusively clarified. However, experts are certain that the viral load in particular is lower in the event of an infection after a full vaccination and that vaccinated persons would not be able to spread the virus as easily either. The chance of vaccination protection has been calculated by the respective manufacturers for months. The risk of infection after vaccination with the active ingredient from Astrazeneca is presumably reduced by around 65 percent after the first dose, while Biontech / Pfizer protect against infection with the virus by up to 90 percent after the second vaccination dose.

Corona infection after vaccination: Expert expresses concern – “These numbers make me worried”

Nevertheless, cases of infection are apparently increasing, although the people affected have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. How picture reported, according to the current status of Sunday, May 9, 1335 people in Cologne are said to have been infected with the corona virus after a first dose of vaccination. A total of 454 would have reported an infection with the malicious virus even after the second dose of vaccination.

In an interview with the newspaper, the head of the Cologne health department, Johannes Nießen, explains: “It is not normal for people to be infected despite being vaccinated. These numbers make me worried. ”For comparison: the city of Cologne has so far provided a total of 474,936 people with a first dose of vaccine. For this reason, the number of people infected after vaccination is not yet acute. “As long as there are so few, the events can be handled. We are continuing to monitor the situation, but these cases have not yet had any impact on our vaccination plan, ”continued Nießen.

