Savona – The fire that is affecting the Municipalities of Arnasco, Villanova d’Albenga and Ortovero, in the Savona area, has forced firefighters and civil protection to displace 70 people in all from the area around the Villanova di Albenga airport. Forty were evacuated from the village of Borgomare. About half have found an independent accommodation while the others have been hosted at the Palafiori in Villanova. Yesterday another 10 people had been forced to leave their homes (three houses) because they were threatened by fire. The hectares of vegetation that went up in flames are over 80.

Some houses left empty were also burned in the locality of Coasco. The most critical situation is the fire of a building in the locality Borgoverde. They are not currently intoxicated or injured.

The regional civil protection was immediately activated together with the firefighters and forest fire prevention volunteers who worked all night to contain the fire. The Municipal Operations Center is also open.

The return of canadair and helicopters is expected this morning. The Aurelia bis, the SS453 and the Sp19 were closed as a precaution.