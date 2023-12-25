More than 100 foreign companies, including Coca-Cola, Nestle, PepsiCo, OBI, IKEA, as well as large Russian players – TechnoNIKOL, Cherkizovo – used the services of cargo carriers who evaded taxes using “gray” schemes. They cashed out money through shell companies. This caused damage to the budget by at least 10 billion rubles, but experts believe that the amount could be higher. Izvestia got acquainted with the arbitration cases that they lost to the Federal Tax Service (FTS) from 2020 to 2023.

The problem is recognized in the Ministry of Transport.

“The Ministry is currently analyzing proposals to create comfortable conditions for the work of carriers in the road freight transportation market, including the creation of a mechanism for protecting against unfair competition, as well as increasing the transparency of carriers’ activities,” the press service told Izvestia.

All violators acted according to almost the same scenario. Having received an order from large businesses, forwarders used controlled small fly-by-night companies (so-called technical companies), which had preferential tax regimes and illegally reduced payments for VAT and income tax.

As a rule, at the time of the tax audit they had already been excluded from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities as inactive; in some cases, bankruptcy proceedings were launched against them.

In addition, they were often not located at state registration addresses and did not have full-time drivers or vehicles for transporting goods. After identifying this information, the tax service made additional tax assessments and defended its decisions in arbitration courts.

