A large forest fire was brought under control on Tuesday on Greece’s second-largest island, Euboea, while major fires raged in a number of Balkan countries.

A fire department spokesman said the fire spread quickly over rugged terrain. Several villages and towns in the affected areas in the southern part of the island were evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities said more than 200 firefighters and hundreds of volunteers were battling the blaze. In addition to seven firefighting planes and four helicopters, the Coast Guard was on the scene with a boat to extinguish the fire. The fire department will continue to monitor the situation and detect any new sources of fire in the early stages and extinguish them.

The fire in Vape is one of more than 50 that have broken out in Greece in the past 24 hours, a fire department spokesman said. However, the blazes were quickly brought under control in almost every location. “We have been used to fires for several years,” the mayor of the town of Kymi Alifri, which was hit by the fires, told the Kathimerini newspaper.

Residents hope the fire will be extinguished quickly. If not, the situation will become more dangerous. In North Macedonia, a man died after authorities failed to rescue him from his burning home in a village east of the capital, Skopje. There were still about 14 active fires in the country on Tuesday, compared with 46 yesterday.

The fire brigade and the army are using helicopters to extinguish the fires. Media reported dramatic scenes from the village of Sveti Nikola, where residents were barely persuaded to leave their burning homes. The fires raged through pine forests and olive groves in the Dalmatia region of southern Croatia, while the village of Plastovo near the Krka National Park was evacuated.