The mayor of Saint-André contradicted France Info about a ‘fire like we’ve never seen before’. A fire is said to have broken out in his municipality around 5 p.m. and quickly spread.

The local fire department BFMTV know that the villages of Saint-André, Sorède (south of Perpignan, on the border with Spain) and the town of Argelès-sur-Mer are threatened. At least 3000 people are said to have been evacuated from various campsites.

“One campsite was directly affected by fire,” the prefect of the Pyrenees-Orientales department, Rodrigue Furcy, told local media. It would be camping Les Chênes Rouges in Argelès-sur-Mer. More than fifty mobile homes are said to have been affected. People at three other campsites were also called to leave before the approaching fire.

In total, some 3,500 people would have been evacuated. Houses and vehicles are also on fire, according to the statement France Info.

Thirteen planes, three helicopters and five hundred firefighters are on the scene, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on X, the former Twitter. The minister calls on the population and holidaymakers to be 'extremely vigilant' for the 'violent fire'. The fire service hopes to be able to control the fire tonight and to be able to get back to work with the extinguishers to extinguish the fire at daybreak.

So far, according to local media, there have been no casualties. A sports hall is being prepared to receive people.

