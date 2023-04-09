A large fire broke out in a series of warehouses in Hamburg on Sunday morning, report German media. The plume of smoke that blows towards the city has “completely obscured” the center, a fire spokesman told the German news agency DPA. There may be hazardous chemicals in the smoke.

Authorities have issued a report of “extreme danger”. In a official warning they advise residents of Hamburg to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid the area. As far as is known, no one was injured.

According to the German broadcaster NDR the fire releases hydrogen sulphide, a poisonous gas. There were also several explosions. “This is really an extraordinary, difficult operation,” the broadcaster quotes the fire service. More than 200 aid workers have been deployed.